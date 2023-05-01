Russian Freight Train Derailed After Explosion Hits Tracks

This is the first time that the Russian authorities have reported a train derailment on their territory since February 2022.

On Monday, a locomotive and seven wagons of the freight train was derailed after an unidentified explosive device went off on the tracks in southwestern Russia's Bryansk region.

The incident happened at the 136th km of the Bryansk-Unecha railway, causing no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene and traffic on this section of the railway has been suspended, Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

After being derailed, the freight train carrying fuel caught fire, the Russian state railway company specified, adding that firefighters were already working on the scene to contain the consequences of the accident.

Although the railway company said that the incident was caused by "external people," the Bryansk governor did not offer statements on who could be the authors of the derailment.

У Брянській області РФ підірвали залізничні колії – з рейок зійшов поїзд, що перевозив паливо: лежать 7-8 вагонів, була пожежа. Відео з Telegram-каналу "База" pic.twitter.com/vr5PpYTnfX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 1, 2023

On previous occasions, however, Ukrainian forces have carried out various acts of sabotage in Russian military bases, recruiting centers, and railroads.

On Monday, terrorists also blew up a high-voltage pylon in the Leningrad province, Susaninski Governor Alexander Drozdenko said, noting that the power supply was not interrupted in his region.