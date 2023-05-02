Meanwhile, Denmark announced a new millionaire aid package to support the Ukrainian offensive in the war against Russia.

During a video conference with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces held on Tuesday, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed that the Ukrainian army lost over 15,000 troops in April.

He also mentioned that Russian forces destroyed eight aircraft, 277 UAVs, 430 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 18 multiple rocket launchers, and 225 field artillery guns.

The Russian defense minister pointed out that the casualties inflicted on the Ukrainian army occurred despite an "unprecedented military aid from Western countries" to the regime of President Vodolymir Zelensky.

This assertion was confirmed by new data from European outlets. The Danish government announced on Tuesday a new military aid package valued at some 228 million euros to support the Ukrainian offensive in the war against Russia.

���� US General Cavoli: Russia is actually winning the conflict in Ukraine

Cavoli stated this in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee. He explained that the degradation of the Russian armed forces" was grossly misrepresented by the media.

“Most of the Russian military… pic.twitter.com/0gKQeDj59I — Spriter (@Spriter99880) May 2, 2023

"The material included in the donation package is important to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and infantry on the front line," Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that Denmark has delivered some 1.4 billion euros in military aid to the Kyiv regime since February 2022.

In prevention of the Western countries' countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently approved increasing the number of troops of the Armed Forces to 1.5 million until 2026.