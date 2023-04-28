Russia Will Not Isolate Itself - Putin

"We will expand pragmatic, equitable and mutually beneficial relations which are nothing but partnerships with friendly countries."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Russia will not isolate itself, but will expand relations with friendly countries.

The president's remarks came at a meeting with the Council of Legislators. "We will not isolate ourselves. On the contrary, we will expand pragmatic, equitable and mutually beneficial relations, which are nothing but partnerships with friendly countries in Eurasia, Africa and Latin America," Putin said.

Russia is ready to work with foreign partners, global companies and corporations that "value their business reputation and want to cooperate with Russia."

In this regard, Putin said that "in the United States, by the way, we have a lot of people who think like us. The same is true in Europe. The elites behave differently. But we know that the elites in these countries are far from always pursuing policies that are in the interests of their own people. It will backfire on them."

Putin expressed hope that the multiple meetings that the attending lawmakers will hold with their foreign counterparts will serve to strengthen ties and mutual trust between the countries.

The Russian head of state called on the parliament, government, regional and local authorities to act "clearly and quickly, to work as a cohesive and coordinated team in the midst of the West's economic aggression."

In addition, Putin said that the new territories that make up the country, referring to the regions integrated after the special military operation in Donbas, are no different from other parts of Russia. "We must do everything possible to defend and protect their unequivocal decision."