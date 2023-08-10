In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attempts to break through Ukrainian front lines east of the Oskil River.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities started a mandatory evacuation from the frontline city of Kupyansk in the eastern Kharkiv region and the settlements surrounding it.

The forced evacuation order has been given due to the challenging security situation and constant shelling, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.

According to the Ukrayinska Pravda media outlet, the evacuation will be carried out in 37 settlements in the Kupyansk district.

Earlier in the day, Synehubov also mentioned that Russian forces hit Kupyansk with a guided FAB-250 aerial bomb overnight Thursday, damaging the city council building.

Crucial battle in Ukraine over a strategic town, Kupyansk, a railroad and logistics hub.��



Russian military is advancing rapidly. From here, the next stop will be the biggest prize since Bakhmut: Kharkov.



But that may be a brutal winter battle as there are well-trained and… pic.twitter.com/n56XgTdqyL — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) August 10, 2023

"In recent weeks, Russian forces have intensified attempts to break through Ukrainian front lines east of the Oskil River and have increased the frequency of air strikes and artillery barrages against settlements on both sides of the river," outlet Social Jan recalled.

"The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces have captured Ukrainian positions and observation points around the village of Vilshana, north-east of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region," it added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the pullout of Russian forces from the territory of Ukraine is a condition for starting peace talks with Russia.

He ruled out the possibility of direct talks between presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, noting that Kiev sees "diplomatic ways to deal with the issues indirectly."