Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky accused Russia of planning an attack against the plant, but provided no evidence to support his accusation.

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that its experts had found no mines or explosives on the rooftops of two reactor units and turbine halls at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that "following repeated requests," the agency's expert team was given "unimpeded access" on Thursday afternoon to the rooftops of Unit 3 and Unit 4 reactor buildings at the Zaporizhia plant and "could also clearly view the rooftops of the turbine halls."

Grossi said the expert team would continue its requests to visit the roofs of the other four reactor units at the facility.

On July 23, the IAEA experts stationed at the Zaporizhia plant spotted "directional anti-personnel mines on the periphery of the site."

On Friday, the IAEA chief said that experts confirmed "the mines first observed on July 23 were still in place" during an inspection on Aug. 1, but "no new mines or explosives were observed during any walkdowns over the past week."

Grossi stressed the importance of the IAEA experts being granted timely access to all areas of the Zaporizhia plant, saying that "timely, independent and objective reporting of facts on the ground is crucial to continue the IAEA's efforts to support nuclear safety and security."

"Previously, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of planning a terrorist attack against the core of the nuclear plant.. but provided no evidence to support his accusation," TASS recalled.