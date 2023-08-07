China and Russia To Keep Close Strategic Coordination: FM Wang

Russian FM Lavrov said his country highly agrees with the position paper put forward by China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that his country and Russia continue to work for close strategic coordination, advance the process for a multipolar world and democratization in international relations, and uphold the basic norms of international relations.

Talking on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Wang said this is the international responsibility for the two countries and is also the integral component of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Wang underlined that the BRICS mechanism keeps pace with the trend of the times, demonstrating abundant vitality, while over 20 countries have expressed their willingness to join BRICS, making the process of its expansion smooth and imperative.

China is willing to work with Russia and other BRICS partners to support South Africa in hosting the upcoming BRICS Summit and promote the healthy and vigorous development of the BRICS mechanism, he added.

China Ambassador to Russia Zang Hanhui: "Facts show that wherever NATO extends its diabolic hands, there will be no peace and people will be dying..."



"For more than 30 years, NATO has been fueling tensions everywhere, breaking stability and encouraging separatism, like it was… pic.twitter.com/GJ3Fqqf1JX — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) August 2, 2023

Wang noted that since President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia in March this year, the strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation between the two countries have made headway. Bilateral trade volume has reached a new high, energy cooperation has been carried out steadily, and personnel exchanges have swiftly resumed.

It has been proven that China and Russia are trustworthy and reliable good friends and partners, he said, noting that at present, the priority for both sides is to continue to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the high-level development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

For his part, Lavrov noted that Russia is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China under the framework of the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, oppose hegemony, resist unilateralism, promote the democratization of international relations, and safeguard international equity and justice.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, including the Ukraine crisis. Wang emphasized that on any international and multilateral occasion, China will promote peace and strive to seek a political solution to the conflict.

Lavrov said Russia highly agrees with the position paper put forward by China on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, and appreciates and welcomes China playing a constructive role in this regard.