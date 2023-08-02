Europe Does Not Offer Solutions to Ukrainian War: Pope Francis

He also recalled that the European Union "has the purpose of promoting peace, its values and the well-being of its peoples."

On Wednesday, Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon to participate in World Youth Day (WYD) and meet with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

During a speech at the Belem cultural center, he lamented that the European countries do not offer "creative ways" to end the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Argentine Pope also stressed the need to respect the original mission of the European Union (EU).

In front of the authorities, diplomatic corps and members of civil society, Francis recalled that the 2007 reform of the European Union states that this integration bloc "has the purpose of promoting peace, its values and the well-being of its peoples."

The Lisbon Treaty goes further "by stating that in its relations with the rest of the world... it will contribute to peace, security, sustainable development of the planet, solidarity and mutual respect among peoples, free trade and justice, the eradication of poverty, and the protection of human rights," Francis recalled.

Europe's original mission was "to open paths for dialogue and inclusion, developing a peace diplomacy that extinguishes conflicts and alleviates tensions, capable of capturing the slightest signs of détente and reading between the most crooked lines," he added.

Pope Francis then asked Europe, "Where are you sailing, if you do not offer peace processes, creative paths to end the war in Ukraine and so many conflicts that bloody the world?"

