According to the Russian National Defense Management Center, the Ukrainian army has placed heavy weaponry in two of Odessa's schools.

On Monday, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said that heavy armament was placed in two schools in the city of Odessa by the Ukrainian forces, armored vehicles, and multiple launch rocket systems are among the artillery set up.

"Militants of nationalist battalions and units of the armed forces of Ukraine, hiding behind the civilian population as a human shield, continue to use social infrastructure facilities to set up strongholds and deploy heavy weapons," said Mizintsev.

Ukraine's army has stationed firing positions in the installations of the Odessa schools No. 14 (56A, Krymskaya St.) and No. 71 (17A, Paustovsky St.), situating armored vehicles, artillery, and MLRS in the vicinities.

The official said that Ukrainian forces have installed strongholds and placed artillery and MLRS in Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, at school No. 1 (58, Evropeiskaya St), in the educational and administrative buildings and the hostel of vocational school No. 39 (19 and 21, Gromova St.).

The Russian general said that the units of the Ukrainian forces have been keeping locals on the premises of the schools saying that they could ensure their security.