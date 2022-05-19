US Approves $40 billion In Aid For Ukraine

Senators voted 86-11 in favor of the initiative, which is the most significant U.S. aid for Ukraine so far. The votes against came from Republican Party legislators close to former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved nearly US$40 billion in new military, economic and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine to defeat the Russian defensive military operation in its territory.

Senators voted 86-11 in favor of the initiative, which is the largest U.S. aid for Ukraine so far. The votes against came from Republican Party (RP) legislators close to former President Donald Trump.

The strong support underscored the desire from lawmakers —most of whom are Republicans or President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats— to support the Ukrainian war effort without sending U.S. troops.

"This is a large package, and it will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, urging support to approve an emergency supplemental spending bill.

The new aid comprises US$6 billion for security assistance, —which includes training and equipment providing— US$8.7 billion to replenish stocks of U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine and US$3.9 billion for European Command operations development.

The bill also authorizes Biden to transfer articles and services worth US$11 billion from U.S. stocks to Ukraine without congressional approval to respond to the war emergencies.

The initiative includes US$5 billion to address food insecurity globally due to the armed conflict and nearly US$9 billion for an economic support fund for Ukraine. Since the Russian operation began on Feb. 24, the U.S. has provided over-US$50 billion in aid to the Kyiv regime.

"Support for Ukraine is much more than charity since the U.S. security and its main strategic interests will be determined by the outcome of this struggle," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated.