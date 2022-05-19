Iran Ratifies Willingness To Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian has reaffirmed to Russia the country's support for efforts to open the door to a diplomatic solution to the military conflict in Ukraine.

Hosein Amir Abdolahian, Iranian foreign minister, held a phone call on Thursday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, where the two sides have discussed different bilateral, regional, and international issues, including the Russian operation in Ukraine and recent developments regarding the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, the Austrian capital.

"Taking into consideration its excellent ties with Russia, the Islamic Republic of Iran supports any efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through diplomatic means and is ready to mediate and help resolve the crisis," Iran's foreign minister has stressed.

Amir Abdolahian underlined Iran's refusal to resort to coercive measures and warlike conflicts, stressing Tehran's support for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the return of the parties involved to the dialogue table.

Referring to the talks in Vienna on the removal of sanctions against Iran, Amir-Abdolahian specified that "if the Americans act reasonably, an agreement will be within reach." He emphasized Iran's firm determination to reach a good, strong, and sustainable agreement in which the Islamic Republic's red lines are also respected. The high-ranking Iranian official took the opportunity to welcome Russia's positive stance in supporting an agreement approved by Tehran.

Lavrov, for his part, has highlighted Moscow's continued support and efforts to reach a fair agreement in line with the interests and demands of the Iranian side.

Criticizing the unconstructive positions of the US and the West, the Russian foreign minister has welcomed any initiative that would push Ukraine towards negotiations while describing Iran's role in this regard as constructive.

Iran blames the US for the delay in concluding the Iranian nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after eight rounds of talks, in which Washington is indirectly involved because of its unilateral withdrawal from the agreement in question it is no longer a current member of the agreement.

Amir Abdolahian asserted on Friday that his contacts with European Union (EU) Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell and Mora's recent talks with Iran have provided "another opportunity to focus on initiatives to resolve the remaining issues" of the nuclear deal, referring to the recent visit of Enrique Mora, European Union (EU) coordinator for the Vienna dialogues, to the Persian country.