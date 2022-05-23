Russia Shoots Down Three Ukrainian Fighter Jets

Russian forces also destroyed a large shipment of weapons and military equipment, which were heading to Donbas from the west of Ukraine via railway.

On Monday, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed that Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight.

While two Ukrainian SU-25 fighters were shot down in the Kherson region, one of them went down near Kharkov, he said.

"Russian forces also destroyed a large shipment of weapons and military equipment, which were heading to Donbas from the west of Ukraine via railway, with high-precision long-range sea-based missiles," the AA reported.

These weapons and equipment belonged to the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, which is based at the Malin station in Zhitomir province.

Briefing by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Igor Konashenkov.

[Part 1]

Video: Russian Ministry of Defense pic.twitter.com/pEIkk7k2oW — ZHUKOV (@ZHUKOVZZ) May 23, 2022

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian ballistic missiles Tochka-U and eight shells fired from the Smerch multiple rocket launcher.

"They eliminated five Grads and three ammunition depots of Ukrainian militants. They also managed to neutralize 73 checkpoints and 578 Ukrainian troop and equipment gathering centers," Konashenkov said.

Since Feb. 24, Russia has depleted Ukraine's war-fighting capabilities by destroying 177 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 990 UAVs, 319 air defense systems, 3,226 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 421 multiple rocket launchers, and 1,643 field artillery and mortar guns.