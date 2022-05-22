Ukraine Extends Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 23rd

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine decided to extend for three months the martial law and general mobilization in force in the country until May 24, Ukrainian digital media Strana.ua reported Sunday.

"The Rada voted to extend martial law until August 23. The mobilization was also extended for three months," the statement said.

Last May 18, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky asked the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization in the country for a period of 90 days, starting May 25.

Ukraine declared martial law and general mobilization after Russia announced last February 24 a "special military operation" in this country, claiming that the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, previously recognized by Moscow as sovereign states, need help in the face of "genocide" by Kiev.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military strikes are not directed against civilian facilities but are aimed at disabling the war infrastructure.