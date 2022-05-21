Peaceful Life Returning to Mariupol — City Head

"As of today, the situation is calm. For at least a week there have been no ‘strikes’ on civilian facilities, on residential buildings, or on infrastructure," Ivashchenko said.

Peaceful life is being established to Mariupol after it was completely liberated from Ukrainian forces, Konstantin Ivashchenko, the city head, told reporters on Saturday.

"As of today, the situation is calm. For at least a week there have been no ‘strikes’ on civilian facilities, on residential buildings, or on infrastructure. So we do hope that we will have a peaceful life in the next few days," Ivashchenko said.

On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said that Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu had informed President Vladimir Putin about the end of the operation to liberate completely the Azovstal plant and Mariupol from Ukrainian militants. A total of 2,439 Azov nationalists and Ukrainian service members, who had been trapped inside the plant since April 21, have laid down their arms and surrendered since May 16.