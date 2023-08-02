Ukraine Attacks Russian Patrol Boat in Black Sea

The crew of the Russian ship managed to neutralize the Ukrainian aquatic drone before it did any damage.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces repulsed a new attack on one of their patrol boats in the Black Sea.

"Tonight the Kiev regime made another attempt to attack a Russian Navy vessel accompanying a merchant ship in the southwestern part of the Black Sea with a drone," Russian authorities said.

The crew of the Russian ship managed to "detect and neutralize" the Ukrainian aquatic drone before it did any damage.

The day before, the Defense Ministry reported that Russian warships had repelled an attack by Ukrainian water drones against several Russian merchant ships in the southwestern Black Sea.

#Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed #Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Moscow is willing to resume the Black Sea grain deal once the West fulfills its commitments regarding Russia's grain exports. The two leaders also reached an agreement for… pic.twitter.com/xOhlBqrqcg — Zoom News (@zoomnewskrd) August 2, 2023

Ukrainian marine drones, which damaged the Crimean bridge in mid-July, have become a weapon that poses a threat to Russian naval superiority.

Moscow suspects that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has supplied kyiv with technology for manufacturing marine drones, while others are jet skis converted into unmanned kamikaze devices.

Although it took time to do so, the Ukrainian Army claimed responsibility for the latest attack on the Crimean bridge last week.