Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders on Friday adopted the final declaration of the 2nd Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg under the slogan "For peace, security and development."

The document subscribes to "increasing cooperation at the highest level and promoting constructive dialogue within the framework of existing international, regional, multilateral and bilateral Russian-African mechanisms on a wide range of strategic, political and economic issues of mutual interest."

It highlights the development of medicine production to improve the fight against infectious diseases, as well as the importance of the international community's joint efforts to eliminate the threats of terrorism.

The parties signed to strengthen and deepen the partnership between the BRICS group and Africa, as well as to establish partnerships between the African Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

According to presidential advisor Yury Ushakov, the final declaration pledges to adopt coordinated approaches to the role for the development of Russian-African cooperation and efforts in the international arena.

The summit also resulted in an action plan of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum for 2023-2026. On its results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that both sides reaffirmed their position on the formation of a just and multipolar world order.

Putin expressed his conviction that a successful future awaits the relations between the parties. Russia and Africa agreed to increase trade exchanges and conduct business in their national currencies.

The second Russia-Africa summit was held at the St. Petersburg Expoforum convention center on July 27-28. Simultaneously, the summit's economic and humanitarian forum was organized.