On Tuesday, Ukraine launched an attack on Moscow and its metropolitan region with three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with two of them shot down and the third having crashed after being jammed by electronic warfare.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attempt was foiled by air defense systems that destroyed two Ukrainian UAVs over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsky districts of the Moscow region.

One more drone, affected by electronic warfare, had lost control and crashed into the non-residential Moscow-City building complex.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that several drones had been shot down by air defense systems while attempting to fly into Moscow.

NYT calls Ukrainian UAV strikes on Moscow City "more than just symbolic retribution"



The propaganda paper relishes the Kiev regime's attacks on high-rise buildings in Moscow as well as in Taganrog . According to the authors of the article, these attacks are “sorely needed… pic.twitter.com/Ti95ViDTdE — Spriter Team (@SpriterTeam) August 1, 2023

Emergency services confirmed that Vnukovo airport, previously closed due to the attack, has now resumed normal operations.

Sobyanin reported that one of the Ukrainian drones hit an office tower in a business district of the Russian capital.

This terrorist attack left glass damage in an area of 150 square meters but did not cause fatalities. This is the second time this building has been attacked by drones in the last week, he recalled.