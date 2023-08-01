Russian Exports Increased After the End of the Grain Agreement

The main buyers of Russian grains were Saudi Arabia (578,000 tons), Turkey (518,000 tons), Egypt (467,000 tons), and Israel (345,000).

Yelena Tiurina, head of the analytical department of the Russian Grain Union, reported that Russian grain exports increased by 60 percent in July compared to the same month in 2022.

Grain exports amounted to 5.68 million tons. Of that volume, 4.54 million tons corresponded to wheat, which represents an increase of 50 percent.

The main buyers of Russian grains were Saudi Arabia (578,000 tons), Turkey (518,000 tons), Egypt (467,000 tons), and Israel (345,000).

As for developing countries, Bangladesh imported 222,000 tons, Tanzania 94,000 tons, and Sudan 68,000 tons.

Moscow is ready to support the poorest African countries and deliver them grain for free, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg.https://t.co/QYRvsZkTth pic.twitter.com/kghlno3GmZ — RT (@RT_com) July 27, 2023

"Latin American countries are among the new buyers of Russian wheat. For example, Brazil received 62,000 tons and Peru 49,000 tons. In 2022 Brazil and Peru did not buy our wheat," Tiurina said, adding that 33 countries in the world received shipments of Russian wheat in July.

The Russian Grain Union estimates that corn exports increased by 40 percent and reached 319,400 tons. In the case of barley, 822,000 tons were exported, which represented an increase of 160 percent

For this reason, President Vladimir Putin assures that Russia can replace Ukraine as the world's supplier of grain, arguing that his country produces much more grain than its neighbor.

During the Africa-Russia summit carried out last week, the Russian leader promised to deliver free grain cargoes to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea. So far this year, Russia has shipped nearly 10 million tons to Africa, of which 9 million tons were wheat shipments.