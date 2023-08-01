Among those mercenaries are citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador.

On Tuesday, Sputnik published information according to which Ukraine has hired mercenaries from some 80 countries since the Russian military operation began in 2022.

Among those mercenaries are citizens from Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador, according to various reports from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian forces resort to the employment of foreign contractors through diplomatic representations abroad, Sputnik said, adding that Kyiv hires only foreign personnel with military experience.

However, Moscow has shown that, although the mercenaries are highly prepared, they have been eliminated by Russian troops.

Trouble in Paradise?

Colombian mercenaries cry and complain to their Ukrainian superiors about the abuse they've suffered.

"5 Colombians died for your sh*tty country!"

"I accomplished my mission...and you treat us like dogs!"

"Ukrainians are worse than Russians!"#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/RCKgAG5wMK — Denis Rogatyuk (@DenisRogatyuk) July 31, 2023

“Foreign mercenaries are used by the Kyiv regime as 'cannon fodder.' No one from the Ukrainian command cares about their lives. Therefore, they only have two options: flee Ukraine or die”, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Monday, a video posted on social networks showed how a group of Colombian mercenaries denounced the mistreatment to which they have been subjected by the Ukrainian Army. One of them is heard indicating that 25 of his compatriots have died in the latest military operations.

"A lot of humiliation. That's why people leave. So much humiliation," said the Colombian mercenary, who was repressed with tear gas for expressing his complaints.