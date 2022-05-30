On Monday, the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk Region said that an ammonia leak in the Donbass has been the result of the hostilities in the area.

Pavel Kirilenko, the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk, said on Monday that the warfare in the area caused a leak of ammonia in the Donbass. As a result of damage in the pipeline, light leakage was produced.

According to the official, the damaged branch of the pipeline hadn't been in use since 2014. "The tightness of a branch of the Togliatti - Odessa ammonia pipeline has been breached in the Bakhmut District as a result of hostilities," published Kirilenko on his Telegram.

"There are no reports yet about casualties of deaths." He continued to explain that there was no apparent danger for Bakhmut. "The leak is insignificant," he said.

He added that the damaged branch of the pipeline has not been in use since 2014, explaining that ammonia was free-flowing from the pipe. An inspection has dropped that the 7.5 km stretch of the pipeline contains about 250 metric tons of ammonia.

"The radius of a potential damage from an ammonia cloud reaches about 4 km," said the official Kirilenko. He continued to say that the damaged area could include the villages of Gladosovo, Dolomitnoye, Kodema, Semigorye, Dacha, and Nikolayevka Vtoraya.