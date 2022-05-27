Putin Says That Ukraine Should Open Its Ports ASAP

During a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the Russian leader said that Ukrainian forces should clear the mined area near its ports as soon as possible.

According to the Kremlin press service, "at the request of the Austrian chancellor, the Russian president assessed the situation in the context of the ongoing special military operation to defend Donbass and informed him about the efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas."

"In this context, it was stressed that the Ukrainian side should demine its ports as soon as possible to ensure free passage of the blocked ships," said the Kremlin as Russia opened two maritime humanitarian corridors in the Azov and the Black Sea, which operates from 08:00 am to 19:00 every day.

Putin highlighted the fact that Kyiv is dodging talks with Russia. "It was noted that Kiev is stonewalling the negotiating process between Russian and Ukrainian representatives," said the press service.

The Black Sea humanitarian corridor is intended to facilitate the pass of ships to leave the ports of Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, and Yuzhny in the southwestern direction off Ukraine's territorial sea.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Moscow's Navy specialists demined the port of Mariupol. The ministry revealed that over 12 000 explosive objects were spotted and destroyed during the mine clearance operations.