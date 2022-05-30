    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Russians Push into Severodonetsk to Control Lugansk

  • Russian troops advance towards downtown Severodonetsk, May 30, 2022.

    Russian troops advance towards downtown Severodonetsk, May 30, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @EVTVMiami

Published 30 May 2022
Opinion

"Fighting is already taking place in the streets of Severodonetsk. The enemy is advancing," said Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Lugansk Oblast.

The Russian Army is entering Severodonetsk, in whose streets it is fighting with Ukrainian forces to try to definitively control the Lugansk region.

RELATED:

British Media ‘Whitewashing’ Ukrainian Neo-Nazis: UK Editor

"Fighting is already taking place in the streets of Severodonetsk. The enemy is advancing," said Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Lugansk Oblast.

"Critical infrastructure of the city has been almost 100 percent destroyed, while 90 percent of homes have been damaged and, among them, 60 percent are in dilapidated condition," he added.

Local authorities also mentioned that the Russian army is trying to control the route between the nearby towns of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, which has been heavily bombed.

On Monday, Russia destroyed a hangar of the Ukrainian Okean shipyard in the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, fifteen tanks and infantry vehicles, and large-caliber artillery guns.

Russian military spokesman General Igor Konashenkov also noted that Russian forces hit 62 checkpoints with missiles and artillery, including the "South" operational command in the Mykolaiv area.

Troops also intercepted nine Ukrainian Smerch multiple rocket launchers in the Kharkiv (east) and Kherson (south) regions and destroyed four BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 46 weapons and military equipment, and an ammunition depot in Donetsk.

Tags

Russia Ukraine Conflict Severodonetsk Lugansk

People

Igor Konashenkov

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.