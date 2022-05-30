Russians Push into Severodonetsk to Control Lugansk

"Fighting is already taking place in the streets of Severodonetsk. The enemy is advancing," said Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Lugansk Oblast.

The Russian Army is entering Severodonetsk, in whose streets it is fighting with Ukrainian forces to try to definitively control the Lugansk region.

"Critical infrastructure of the city has been almost 100 percent destroyed, while 90 percent of homes have been damaged and, among them, 60 percent are in dilapidated condition," he added.

Local authorities also mentioned that the Russian army is trying to control the route between the nearby towns of Lysychansk-Bakhmut, which has been heavily bombed.

Washington and its European vassals are deliberately thwarting any political, diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and more widely with Russia.

They are the culprits for endangering the planet, not just from mass hunger, but also from world war. pic.twitter.com/BLY44f80iH — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) May 29, 2022

On Monday, Russia destroyed a hangar of the Ukrainian Okean shipyard in the city of Mykolaiv, in southern Ukraine, fifteen tanks and infantry vehicles, and large-caliber artillery guns.

Russian military spokesman General Igor Konashenkov also noted that Russian forces hit 62 checkpoints with missiles and artillery, including the "South" operational command in the Mykolaiv area.

Troops also intercepted nine Ukrainian Smerch multiple rocket launchers in the Kharkiv (east) and Kherson (south) regions and destroyed four BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 46 weapons and military equipment, and an ammunition depot in Donetsk.

