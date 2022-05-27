'WW3 Will Start If Russia Defeats Us', Ukraine Claims

On Friday, the Ukrainian presidency adviser Mikhailo Podoliak alleged that a new World War will break out if Russia wins the armed conflict in Ukraine.
"If Russia does not lose, its revanchism and chauvinism will increase and become a serious threat for the rest of the world," Podoliak said and called on the international community to "help" Ukraine prevent this situation.
On Feb. 24, Russia approved a military operation in the Ukrainian territory to counteract the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion toward its borders and defend the pro-Russian population from the attacks of neo-nazi groups in Donbas region.
Since then, the U.S. approved over US$40 billion in military aid for Ukraine and imposed severe sanctions on Moscow to prevent it from continuing to develop its military operation.
Nevertheless, the U.S. rejected President Vlodomir Zelensky's request to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine, a policy option that could lead to a direct NATO confrontation with Russia..
“The start of a Third World War is far from our interests,” the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated, referring that Zelenski's speech is very passionate.
"Approving the military operation was a forced and timely decision to face the NATO-backed resurgence of Nazism within our borders," Russian President Vladimir Putin argued and condemned that U.S. sanctions against Russia fosters russophobia.