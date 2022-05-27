'WW3 Will Start If Russia Defeats Us', Ukraine Claims

The Ukrainian presidency adviser Podoliak claimed that Russia's triumph will foster chauvinism and become a serious threat for the rest of the world.

On Friday, the Ukrainian presidency adviser Mikhailo Podoliak alleged that a new World War will break out if Russia wins the armed conflict in Ukraine.

"If Russia does not lose, its revanchism and chauvinism will increase and become a serious threat for the rest of the world," Podoliak said and called on the international community to "help" Ukraine prevent this situation.

On Feb. 24, Russia approved a military operation in the Ukrainian territory to counteract the U.S.-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expansion toward its borders and defend the pro-Russian population from the attacks of neo-nazi groups in Donbas region.

Since then, the U.S. approved over US$40 billion in military aid for Ukraine and imposed severe sanctions on Moscow to prevent it from continuing to develop its military operation.

The Ukrainian soldier said that his group had made a decision in advance to surrender during the offensive of the Russian troops

“People didn’t want to fight... we were sitting in the basement, there was heavy shelling... we made a decision for ourselves not to leave, but simply pic.twitter.com/rzWBY6Zwqh — Victorvicktop55 (@vic_top55) May 27, 2022

Nevertheless, the U.S. rejected President Vlodomir Zelensky's request to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine, a policy option that could lead to a direct NATO confrontation with Russia..

“The start of a Third World War is far from our interests,” the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated, referring that Zelenski's speech is very passionate.

"Approving the military operation was a forced and timely decision to face the NATO-backed resurgence of Nazism within our borders," Russian President Vladimir Putin argued and condemned that U.S. sanctions against Russia fosters russophobia.