US to Transfer Long-range Rockets to Ukraine

Washington will be sending Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to the Ukraine, despite warning of abstaining from a provocation by Russia.

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed on Saturday that the United States will transfer long-range rocket systems to Ukraine amid the crisis with Russia, a conflict encouraged by Washington.

The announcement came shortly after Ukrainian authorities requested such weaponry from the White House, CNN reported citing U.S. officials.

According to local media, the weapons would be a significant improvement over Ukraine's current artillery. The Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System is the most common system used by the United States.

The risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine would increase significantly if the United States provides Kiev with long-range multiple-launch rocket systems, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday.

Antonov said that if the Biden administration sends M270 MLRS and M142 HIMARS systems to Kiev, the Ukrainian military would have the capability to attack Russian cities, which he described as unacceptable to Moscow.

#Russia warns the #US that its supplies of MLRSs and HIMARSs to #Ukraine would pose a serious security threat for #Moscow considering that Kiev would use them against #Russian cities. https://t.co/GN8AHACPiN — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 28, 2022

Immediately after the news broke, Russian officials and personalities denounced this new attempt by Washington to meddle in a conflict that does not concern it.

"The U.S. MLRS can launch projectiles more than 500 kilometers away. If they make this delivery, they will clearly cross a red line, and we will register an attempt to provoke a very harsh response from Russia," warned Russian TV presenter Olga Skabeeva.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, the United States has been actively providing military assistance to Kiev.

Earlier this month, President Biden signed into law the Lend-Lease Act, aimed at accelerating the process of sending military equipment to Ukraine.

Last Saturday, Biden also approved legislation that earmarked an additional $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine.