USAID Carries Out Covert Operations Against Venezuela: Gil

Washington uses the issue of migration as an instrument to promote sanctions against the Bolivarian people.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil denounced that the United States Agency for International Cooperation (USAID) carries out covert operations against his country.

The Bolivian diplomat also pointed out that the U.S. Government uses the issue of migration as an instrument to promote sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

"USAID is an agency of covert political operations. Fakers and liars, the U.S. instrumentalizes migration against Venezuela and promotes sanctions against the Venezuelan people," he said.

Previously, USAID and the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration granted US$578 million supposedly aimed at financing humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, at the end of the third Ministerial Meeting of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection, USAID announced that it will provide funds to finance the humanitarian needs of some 7.7 million people residing in Venezuela and another 7.7 Venezuelan migrants.

This announcement was also commented on by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, who questioned the real objectives and the ultimate beneficiaries of this supposed financing.

"As usual, those dollars, directed to the conspiracy, will go into the pockets of the corrupt big names. They will fail!," Gil pointed out.

