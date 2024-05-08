President Maduro to Deliver Resources to 4500 Communal Circuits

He reaffirmed that the Seven Transformations Plan sets the course of public policy until 2030.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President announced the provision of funding for the implementation of development projects prioritized by the population through the Popular Consultation of April 21st.

"Tomorrow we will hold a very important event with the 4,500 communal circuits to deliver the resources for them to start the projects," Maduro said, adding that addressing the population's needs is a priority of his administration.

"The important thing is the power of the people. The people must educate and organize themselves more and more. The people must have the power," the Bolivarian leader pointed out, reaffirming that the Seven Transformations Plan (7T) sets the course of public policy until 2030.

"The 7T Plan defines the transition to socialism. We are going to build a new, beautiful, prosperous, and egalitarian era for our homeland, overcoming all the problems and needs that sanctions have caused in Venezuela," he said.

On Tuesday, President Maduro also inaugurated works in various parts of the country, one of which was the Susana Maduro Hospital in the state of Falcon.

This health center has five offices to provide specialties such as comprehensive medicine, pediatrics, pneumonology, radiology, and cardiology. It also has a delivery room, an operating room, a recovery area, an emergency area, a trauma shock room, an X-ray room, a pharmacy, a storage area, and a clinical laboratory.

Upon his arrival in the city of Tocopero, the Venezuelan president was greeted by the inhabitants with excitement, demonstrating their support and reaffirming their affection.

"The people of Tocopero welcomed me in the streets with the joy and hopeful spirit that characterizes them," Maduro said.