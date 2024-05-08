Grandparents of the Homeland Launch Great Mission in Venezuela

This Great Mission Grandparents of the Homeland will be led by the president Nicolás Maduro.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, carried out this Wednesday the launch of the Great Mission Abuelos y Abuelas de la Patria and reported that it has four vertices of action.

During the act of activation of this social program, carried out in the state of Miranda, the president explained that the four vertices of action are: health and food, comprehensive protection, movement of grandparents of the homeland, as well as house of grandparents.

"Born today, May 8, the Great Mission Grandparents of the Homeland to embrace all grandparents, older adults, support them, accompany them and rebuild the social justice that Venezuela needs in the principles of equality, justice, solidarity, love and socialism, in the principles of the homeland," he said.

He affirmed that they are on the path of "our own economic growth" and that they will support, with their own effort, the system of social guarantees through the large missions of new generation. In addition, it provides for the establishment of some 335 houses for the care of grandparents.

#EnVivo �� | Presidente @NicolasMaduro ordenó garantizar no solo los recursos financieros para la ejecución de proyectos aprobados por el Poder Popular, sino también la asesoría técnica, equipos y maquinaria "para que arranquen bien y terminen rápido". pic.twitter.com/sEN1ylx6KV — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) May 8, 2024 The text reads,

President Nicolas Maduro ordered to guarantee not only the financial resources for the execution of projects approved by the Popular Power, but also the technical advice, equipment and machinery "so that they start well and finish quickly."

This Great Mission Grandparents of the Homeland will be led by President Maduro and he noted that it will be integrated by 13 action programs, focused on areas related to the four vertices.

On this day, the Head of State also promulgated the Law on the Protection of Social Security Pensions against the blockade, which, on the eve, was approved by the National Assembly in its second discussion and unanimously.

"It is a step in the reconstruction of the social protection and security system contemplated in the Constitution that left us (Hugo) Chavez," he said.

On the other hand, the Executive announced that next May will be held the National Congress of Grandparents of the Homeland, based on the Circles of Grandparents, "an organizational body that, within 90 days, must reach the goal of 24,000 fully constituted in the communities of the national territory," a presidential press release said.