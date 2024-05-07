Attack on Rafah is Part of Israeli Criminal Policy: Venezuela

The Zionist bombing violates international law and causes greater destabilization in the region.

On Monday, Venezuela strongly criticized the bombing carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian city of Rafah.

"Venezuela categorically condemns the bombings on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, perpetrated by the Zionist State of Israel, which continue its systematic criminal and expansionist policy," the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Venezuela also stated that the bombing is an "illicit action" that violates international law, increases the number of innocent victims, and causes greater destabilization in the region.

"Venezuela, consistent with its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the just claim for its existence and sovereignty, expresses its absolute solidarity with its people and government. It vows for a prompt recovery of the injured and the families of the victims," Venezuelan diplomacy added.

Niños palestinos heridos llegaron hace unos minutos al hospital Kuwaiti, debido al bombardeo de la aviación sionista de un albergue para refugiados en el barrio de Brasil, al este de Rafah, sur de Gaza.



Sigue la matanza sionista en Gaza después de que EEUU les diese luz verde a… pic.twitter.com/ETiC16mTZ0 — Daniel Mayakovski (@DaniMayakovski) May 7, 2024

The text reads, "A few minutes ago, wounded Palestinian children arrived at the Kuwaiti hospital as a result of the bombing by Zionist aircraft of a refugee shelter in Brazil, a neighborhood located east of Rafah, in southern Gaza. The Zionist massacre in Gaza continues after the United States gave Israel the green light to invade and massacre the largest concentration camp in modern history that holds 1.4 million prisoners."

The Bolivarian government urged the international community to exercise "all necessary measures of pressure" for the "restoration of legality and international justice in the area, avoiding an escalation of the conflict originated by the Israeli genocidal barbarism in Palestine."

In the last 24 hours, the Zionist army has been intensively bombarding Rafah, a city where Palestinians are sheltered as a result of the offensive that Israel unleashed in October 2023.

Israel confirmed taking control of the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing after a night of intense bombardment on the eastern part of this southern town bordering Egypt.

Currently, the entry of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing, vital for the supply of the Strip and used by Gazans seeking refuge in Egypt after seven months of war, is paralyzed.