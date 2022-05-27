Putin Visits Wounded Russian Servicemen in Moscow Hospital



Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Mandryk Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow on Wednesday, where Russian servicemen wounded in the special military operation in Ukraine are recovering.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu accompanied the Russian President on his visit to wounded troops from the Ukraine military operation. Footage of the visit was published on the Kremlin's Telegram channel, showing the president and the minister entering one of the wards in medical gowns. They talked to the servicemen undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the president "constantly takes interest in and keeps under his control the topic of conditions provided for those wounded in the course of the special military operation."

Peskov also pointed out that now the president's schedule "made it possible for him to personally go and familiarize himself with the conditions and, most importantly, to talk to the servicemen."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.