Belarusian President Warns About NATO Drills Near Border

Lukashenko stressed the situation demands as never before that the country’s troops are prepared at all times to adequately respond to military attempts against Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko denounced today that current NATO exercises near the borders of his country can be considered as exploring a possible theater of future military operations.

At a meeting on the military security of the nation, the head of state stressed that the dangers for Belarus would come from the troops of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization deployed in neighboring states and from the escalation of tensions in Ukraine.

After the meeting with Putin, #Lukashenko came to the Ministry of Defense, where he stated that the EU and NATO, under the direction of the USA, will exert "unprecedented military pressure on #Belarus "

Today, military exercises will begin 60 km from the border with #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/W0wdf9VetY — EAST Center (@EastResearch) May 26, 2022

“Military pressure will be exerted on us through Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and the North Atlantic Alliance bloc troops deployed there, as well as through continued and escalated fighting in Ukraine,” he said, according to the agency Belta news.

