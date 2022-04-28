US to Send More Funding to Ukraine

Joe Biden has called on Congress to boost Ukrainian-related funds with 33 billion dollars supporting that country's current military conflict. A significant part of the funds are destined for additional military armament and security aid, and the rest will be employed for humanitarian and economic assistance.

“The Administration is requesting $20.4 billion in additional security and military assistance for Ukraine and for U.S. efforts to strengthen European security in cooperation with our NATO allies and other partners in the region,” said a statement released by The White House.

During his speech at the White House, President Biden said that the approval of the package was “critical.” He continued to say: “We need this bill to support Ukraine and its fight for freedom,” while admitting that the price was not “cheap.” “But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen.”

It is expected that the aid package is designated as an emergency spending, making it possible in that way that it does not have to be offset by spending cuts elsewhere. Moreover, the U.S. administration is eliciting new powers to target wealthy Russians that the country considers to be ‘oligarchs.’

“I’m also sending to Congress a comprehensive package that will enhance our underlined effort to accommodate (sic) the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their ill-be-gotten gains. We’re going to accommodate them; we’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, their ill-begotten gains,” said Biden describing wealthy Russians as “kleptocracy.” “These are bad guys,” he added.

Russian officials have continuously warned Western countries about boosting aid for Ukraine, claiming that it would only exacerbate and prolong the current military conflict, representing more significant damage to Ukraine and the suffering of the Ukrainian citizens.

Last February 24, Russian forces started a special military operation in Ukrainian territory, given the country's failure to accomplish with Minsk Agreements. During the peace talks celebrated, Moscow demanded Ukraine designate itself as a neutral state and to quite the idea of joining the US-led NATO military bloc.