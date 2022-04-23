Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera Joins U.S. Baseball Elite

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel (Miggy) Cabrera has become a U.S. baseball elite on Saturday afternoon, reaching the record of a 3,000th career hit.

By reaching 3,000 hits, Cabrera becomes the sixth Latin player to reach the mark. The all-time leader is Albert Pujols (3,308), followed by Adrián Beltré (3,166), Alex Rodríguez (3,115), Rafael Palmeiro (3,020) and Roberto Clemente (3,000).

Miguel Cabrera has a special place in the history of the Major League Baseball. Ten years after winning the last Major League batting crown (seventeenth in MLB), the Venezuelan baseball player joins a select list of major leaguers.

During the first inning of the game between Tigers and Rockies (postponed due to bad conditions in Detroit and rescheduled for this Saturday), Cabrera hit a ground ball to the right field that went for an unstoppable hit. With this swing, Miggy reached 3,000 lifetime hits and became the 33rd player in history to achieve this feat.

In total, Cabrera has 2158 hits with the Tigers, the organization he joined in 2008, and 842 hits with the Marlins, the ninth team he played with for five seasons at the beginning of his career.

As if joining the 3,000-hit club were not enough, the 39-year-old Venezuelan is only the seventh player in history to reach that mark and, in addition, to accumulate at least 500 home runs.

At the moment, Cabrera is still far from the top. The top spot on the list is occupied by the controversial Pete Rose (4,256), escorted by Tigers legend Ty Cobb (4,189) and Hank Aaron (3,771).