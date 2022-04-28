Syria Pledges Due Response to Israel, Turkey, US Attacks

Syria warns at the UN and the UNSC that it reserves the right to respond to Israeli, Turkish and U.S. aggressions against its territory and citizens.

In a letter addressed both to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, and to the President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has denounced the attack early Wednesday morning by the Israeli regime against the vicinity of Damascus (Syrian capital), which left four people dead and three wounded among the Syrian military, in addition to material damage.

According to the official news agency SANA, the Syrian Foreign Ministry denounced the attack as a "flagrant and cowardly aggression" and called on the UN and the UNSC to "condemn the Israeli crimes and demand their cessation and respect [for] the relevant Security Council resolutions".

#Syria shoots down most of #Israel's April 26 missiles



"Israeli bombing near the Syrian capital

10th bombing since beginning of the year

Targeted 5 locations & warehouses near #Damascus

- Observatory: 5 #Syrians & 4 "#Iranians" killed

- SANA: 4 dead & 3 wounded

The attack "coincided with the continuous attacks perpetrated by the occupying forces of the United States and Turkey against Syrian citizens and the Syrian territories," he stressed.

According to the missive, these acts of aggression are also carried out "in support of terrorist groups" in order to "prolong the war in Syria."

"The Syrian Arab Republic condemns this blatant aggression and other Turkish and U.S. acts of aggression, and reserves the right to respond by appropriate means and endorsed by international law and the United Nations Charter," it stressed.

The Syrian government denounces that the Tel Aviv regime's bombings seek to support terrorist operatives active in Syria, at a time when Damascus is still striving to restore security and stability after years of conflict.



