US Warns Russia About Pipeline Consequences if Invades Ukraine

Germany and the United States warned Russia on Thursday that a significant gas pipeline could be compromised in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, as Washington continues its attempts to intimidate the Kremlin.

Top Russia officials, following the United States and its ally's formal responses to security demands issued by Moscow, expressed their chief concerns were not addressed but notably did not rule out new talks.

After repeated claims of Russian troops building up on the border with its neighbor, rising tension around Ukraine, the United States has warned the European country of swift and severe consequences if it invades its neighbor.

Following talks of divisions within Europe, Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister, underscored to parliament that her government was "working on a strong package of sanctions" alongside allies, including Nord Stream 2.

����Germany commits to press for European action against ����Russia in Nord Stream 2 deal with ����U.S. https://t.co/XaVZQYPB3y — STRATMIL (@STRATMIL) January 28, 2022

According to a Washington top official, the multibillion-dollar project's activation was completed last September but is still testing and waiting for regulatory approval.

"If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward," the undersecretary of state for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, underlined. "I think the statements coming out of Berlin even today are very, very strong," she added.

An announcement from the White House stressed that Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, will visit President Joe Biden next February 7 to discuss the crisis.