China Faces a Cold War Lead by the U.S.

The U.S. and its partisans conduct a propaganda war against Beijing to legitimize its goals of containing China.

Western opinions on China are usually biased. Even though the intrigues are not supported with evidence, anti-China perspectives constitute a commonplace phrase in U.S. discourses.

China is accused of being completely "evil". Its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), its aggressive and coercive behavior were some points marked by U.S. journalist Joshua Kurlantzick in an article published recently in the Council of Foreign Relations.

There is a willful interest in making China disliked. Western and US-aligned countries have and will continue bombarding the world's public opinion with falseness and manipulated facts on China's policy.

It is as if suddenly, the Asian country turned into a despised and hostile nation looking for world domination. This is the image that the West intends to show the world by manipulating the truth.



The U.S. is facing another era of great power rivalry — this time with China as well as Russia. Policymakers should learn everything they can from Cold War history to avoid repeating its mistakes. https://t.co/f37P9bQ6oA — alain servais (@aservais1) January 26, 2022

Westerners' opinions over China's policy being controlled are a matter of concern. They are being deliberately conducted by a U.S. campaign headed for the defamation and isolation of the country to vindicate a hard U.S. position against it.

The U.S. manipulates people's goodwill in the name of human rights by establishing a state of crisis and mess in which its presence must solve the problem. Cover the real intentions of its foreign policy as an act of generosity and concern; it is what is done by the U.S. government in the build-up to every war, and it's part of the cold war arranged against China.

It is necessary to understand this issue to note that the genuine interest of U.S. foreign policy is to keep its dominance over the world. The danger that China is posing for them with its rapid economic growth has led to the rivalry between the two powers.