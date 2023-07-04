Shanghai Cooperation Organization Formalizes Iran's Membership

Currently, the SCO has nine members: Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

On Tuesday, the nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) met virtually to participate in a summit organized by India, the country that holds its presidency.

During the inauguration of this virtual meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the SCO to advance security, economic development, connectivity, respect for sovereignty, and environmental protection.

"We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO," Modi said.

The 2023 SCO meeting acquired a special nuance due to the formalization of Iran as a full member, which represents an advance in the Persian quest to end the diplomatic isolation promoted by the United States and its allies.

"Iran will now participate in our organization in a full-fledged format. I would like to extend congratulations on this occasion to President Ebrahim Raisi," President Vladimir Putin said.

#Beijing the blockade buster. As #Iran gains full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization the #Iranian flag is hoisted at the #SCO secretariat in Beijing. From @PressTV pic.twitter.com/AN0UzyMTJH — tim anderson (@timand2037) July 4, 2023

Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that his country, which applied to join the SCO in 2022, will also soon be a full member of this regional organization.

The meeting was also marked by calls for stability and security, such as the one made by the Kazakh president Kasim-Yomart Tokayev, who presented an initiative for world peace.

The SCO was created in 2001 to focus primarily on regional security issues and the fight against regional terrorism. Currently, this organization has nine members: Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Among its observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia. Six associated states also participate in the SCO meetings: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

"I believe that at this meeting, we will hear messages about the future of the SCO and its effectiveness in maintaining regional and global balances," said Akkan Suver, head of the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation.