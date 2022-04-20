US Treasury Grows Blacklist Against Russia

The U.S. Treasury said that it had expanded the blacklist for Russia.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Treasury, the government has expanded the blacklist for Russia in light of the continued evasion attempt of the sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The new blacklist for Russia includes more than a dozen of individual and business entities, which have been linked to attempts to avoid the sanctions imposed by the U.S. administration on the Kremlin, particularly the one set on Russian commercial bank Transkapitalbank.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated entities and individuals involved in attempts to evade sanctions imposed by the United States and its international partners on Russia," reads the statement issued by the US Treasury.

"Russian commercial bank Transkapitalbank and a global network of more than 40 individuals and entities led by U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev, including organizations whose primary mission is to facilitate sanctions evasion for Russian entities," were designated in the blacklist above issued by the OFAC.

SANCTIONS: US Treasury cracks down on Russian efforts to evade sanctions by imposing a new set of measures targeting a Russian bank, a cryptocurrency mining company and a network of individuals accused of facilitating illicit transactions.



By @ARappeport https://t.co/2Yo3bVNhE0 — Chad P. Bown (@ChadBown) April 20, 2022

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation launched in Ukrainian territory last February 24, several countries have adopted coercive measures against Moscow in retaliation for the Russian operation in its neighboring country.