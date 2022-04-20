US Secret Service Kills Man Stealing At Peru's Ambassador House

The Washington DC police opened an investigation to clarify the thief's identity, which no one in the ambassador’s family recognized, and the motivation that led him to break into this place.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secret Service agents shot dead a man who broke into the Peruvian ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero’s residence without causing harm to this representative or his family.

The Secret Service, the force charged with protecting the White House and the diplomatic missions, came to the place shortly before 08:00 after receiving a telephone complaint about the robbery.

Towards the back of the property, they found a man between 20 and 30 years old who had broken several windows with a metal bar. After attempting to restrain the thief with a stun gun, they opened fire and killed him.

The Washington DC police opened an investigation to clarify the thief's identity, which no one in the ambassador’s family recognized, and the motivation that led him to break into the residence of the Peruvian representative.

“Such an incident is not normal. I do not recall any other similar case of assault on an ambassador’s residence,” this city’s Police Department Chief Robert Contee acknowledged. Violence has significantly increased in Washington DC. At the end of 2021, local authorities recorded over200 homicides cases due to the rising of illegal firearms selling and their usage in minor disputes. “Although we consider these causes to be the main ones, we cannot forget that the coronavirus-related delays in the judicial processes in the courts and the dismantling of security programs in low-income areas have also contributed to the increase in violence,” Contee stated.