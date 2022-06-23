US Supreme Court Upholds Public Carrying of Firearms

The ruling was approved Thursday by a vote of six judges for and three against. U.S. President Joe Biden said it "contradicts both common sense and the Constitution."

Thus, a New York City law to restrict access to firearms in public places is overturned. This law required any person to demonstrate a legitimate need for self-defense in order to obtain a gun permit.

According to the court, the ruling is based on the limitations that requirements to carry a gun posed to the Second Amendment, which allows Americans the right to bear arms.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called the ruling overturning a New York gun law a "dark day." "We can have restrictions on speech - you can't yell fire in a crowded theater, but somehow there are no restrictions allowed on the Second Amendment," she said and also tweeted: "I will continue to do everything in my power to keep New Yorkers safe from gun violence."

For his part, President Joe Biden said that "this ruling contradicts both common sense and the constitution, and should deeply trouble us all," while calling on citizens to "make their voices heard on the issue of gun safety. Lives depend on it," he said. Biden also pledged to continue working on reducing gun violence.

The Supreme Court issued this ruling at a time when gun violence has become the leading cause of death of children in the U.S. Two deadly mass shootings occurred in the country in May. The one in Uvalde, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, and the one in Buffalo, with ten deaths. These violent episodes sparked protests and waves of grief and devastation across the U.S.

