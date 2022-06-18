Moscow: U.S. Policy Towards Latin America Is Not Working

The director of the Latin America department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Schetinin, pointed out that the Monroe Doctrine ("America for the Americans"), which Washington is trying to revive, no longer works.

The director of the Latin America department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Schetinin, said in an interview that the Summit of the Americas showed how misguided the U.S. policy towards the region is.

The official pointed out that the Monroe Doctrine ("America for the Americans"), which Washington is trying to revive, no longer works, speaking to the TASS news agency at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (Spief).

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry representative, the practical results of the summit show that the discussion was on very specific, not global issues, which is no accident, because such issues, which used to be taken into account in bilateral relations, are impossible to address now.

"We have China in the region, there is Russia, and there are other countries present. And most importantly, the Monroe Doctrine in the way they are trying to revive it no longer works. And the Summit of the Americas clearly demonstrated that," he stressed.

Alexander Schetinin, Director of the Latin American Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "In addition to the two traditional participants, there was a third participant in the venezuelan elections: the governments who openly called for a boycott of the voting". pic.twitter.com/E1csdVGRla — MV English (@MV_Eng) May 21, 2018

Schetinin noted that there are a number of Latin American countries interested in getting closer to the members of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and stressed his confidence that Russia's cooperation with these nations will continue.

"In what format, we will agree, first of all, with our partners in that partnership, and with those countries that want to be closer to BRICS, including as far as Latin America is concerned," he noted.

In another part of the interview, the head of Latin America at the Russian Foreign Ministry considered that the policies implemented by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro proved their effectiveness in difficult economic conditions.

"The Venezuelan economy has shown in practice that it is strong, that the government policy carried out by President Maduro in recent years in very difficult conditions has proved its effectiveness, its efficiency," he meant.

#CanalCaribe| El director del departamento América Latina de la Cancillería rusa, Alexander Schetinin, señaló hoy que a través de la #CumbreDeLasAméricas, #Washington intentará ajustar la solución de los problemas regionales a sus intereses. pic.twitter.com/oPazZ7GXZ3 — Canal Caribe (@CanalCaribeCuba) June 3, 2022

The director of the Latin American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Schetinin, said today that through #CumbreDeLasAméricas , #Washington he will try to adjust the solution of regional problems to his interests.

He highlighted that there are important positive trends in the economic life of Venezuela and wished that they be strengthened. "We will work with them in this direction, we will continue to cooperate as in all previous years: in the political sphere and, above all, in the material sphere, including energy resources", he pointed out.

In this regard, he drew attention to the high-level delegation of that country that participated in Spief, led by its Vice-President, Delcy Rodríguez, who had numerous contacts with Russian counterparts.

About a possible visit of the head of state of that South American nation to Russia, Schetinin indicated that such a project requires practical content, so the parties are working on it.

"Mr. Maduro is always a welcome guest in Russia. The visit, of course, needs to be prepared, specific agreements need to be reached, which we are working on," he said.

According to the Russian official, at present, in practical terms, the issue is not under discussion, but this does not mean that it cannot be discussed in some future.