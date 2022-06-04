U.S. Dresses in Orange To Raise Awareness on Gun Violence

During the last month, the United States has experienced several tragedies due to gun violence, such as the shooting at a supermarket in the heart of a black community in Buffalo, New York, and a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Amid the consternation generated today by gun violence in the United States, government buildings in different cities will be lit up in orange this weekend to draw attention to the problem.

Buildings such as the dome of the Capitol in California and New York City's City Hall will display lights of that color, as did the north facade of the White House last night, according to a report by CNN television network.

Also on Friday, several U.S. actors, such as Julianne Moore and Kevin Bacon, posted photos on their social networks wearing orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day in their country.

Many artists spoke out in favor of greater controls on fire arms and actions to stop massacres like the one that recently occurred in Uvalde, Texas.

We can’t fail the American people on gun violence anymore. It’s time for the Senate to do something. Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Raise the age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. Strengthen background checks. Let's get this done. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 3, 2022

Since 2015, the color orange was adopted by the U.S. movement that opposes gun violence and seeks greater regulations for the control of dangerous fire devices.

U.S. President Joe Biden said to be in favor of stricter legislations in this regard, including a ban on assault weapons, background check laws and a higher minimum age for the purchase of weapons.

However, Congress is demonstrating historic inaction on the issue as several attempts to adopt gun control legislation have failed.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that a hearing will be held next week to address the ban on assault weapons.

As Americans recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day, we #WearOrange to honor the lives of those stolen from us and demand an end to gun violence. pic.twitter.com/pAF6ciUcik — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 3, 2022

According to an opinion report published a few days ago in the influential newspaper The New York Times, there are more guns in the United States than people, and over the past 30 years, Americans have become less and less supportive of strict gun laws.

In 1959, the newspaper reported, 60 percent were in favor of banning firearms, except for those used by police officers and other authorized persons.

Now that figure is at 19 percent, a staggering and worrisome figure that highlights the failure of the system to confront the crisis as it struggles with partisan polarization, the newspaper noted.