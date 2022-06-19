Demonstrators Surround U.S. Capitol in Protest Over Inequality

Thousands of protestors occupy downtown Washington to demand urgent measures in the face of a government that is increasingly distancing itself from the reality of its citizens.

On Saturday, throngs of people from all over the United States are converging on the Capitol grounds in Washington (capital), participating in a morale march of the Assembly of the Working Poor and Low-income Workers, a civil rights movement created in 1968 by Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and restarted in 2017 by Reverend William Barber II.

Despite the volume of the demonstration and its proximity to the center of political power - whose windows can see and hear the event - the truth is that these social collectives and their multiple demands are ignored.

The participants vary from labor unions and essential workers, to veterans and social workers, activists, among others from all over the U.S. These are the faces that represent a nation that continues to pay for the corruption of the political class and system that governs it.

"This is supposedly the richest, most powerful country in the world, but full of poverty. A big part of why there is so much poverty is military spending. This year alone, 847 billion is the Pentagon's budget. All the social problems in this country are due to the fact that this country is dedicated to militarism, to imperialism and does not spend on its own people" said one of the protesters.

The people most impacted by America’s policy violence have already imagined a better way! Join the #PoorPeoplesCampaign for a Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Workers’ Assembly & #MoralMarch on Washington & #ToThePolls on June 18, 2022! See you there!



According to the organizers, the United States is not only experiencing a deep economic crisis, but a moral crisis where 1 in 6 American children live on the poverty line and along with that, about 40 million people suffer the effects of the lack of dignity of a fair wage.

Recently, top officials at the Federal Reserve decided to give the coup de grace to the working class by raising interest rates. All this while feeding the voracity of the Military Industrial Complex.