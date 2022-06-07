Oil Prices Rise Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

For July delivery, the West Texas Intermediate added 91 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at 119.41 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery increased 1.06 dollars, or 0.9 percent, to close at 120.57 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Prices continued to garner support from a tight market and the prospect of higher demand in China.



The U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to release its weekly petroleum status report on Wednesday on the data front. Analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights forecast U.S. crude inventories to show a fall of 2.9 million barrels for the week ending June 3.