US Sends B-52 Nuclear Bombers to UK Amid Ukraine Tensions

The news comes to light at a time when relations between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the U.S., are experiencing a tension unseen since the Cold War.

As reported on Friday by the British newspaper The Telegraph, citing military sources, four U.S. B-52 long-range bombers landed Thursday at RAF Fairford (Royal Air Force Fairford, for short) in Gloucestershir, in the southwest of the United Kingdom.

This comes while the deployment of U.S. personnel had occurred two days earlier at the same base.

At the same time, U.S. officials stated that this Bomber Task Force mission is a joint military practice operation that had been planned for a long time.

NEW: US Airforce B52 bomber arrives at RAF Fairford. First of 4 expected today as part of the Bomber Taskforce. Officially training exercise but also a show of force with rising tensions in #ukraine @itvnews pic.twitter.com/sdIPj3tZxM — Rupert Evelyn (@rupertevelyn) February 10, 2022

The rising tensions are triggered by the hypothesis that the deployment of Russian forces on its territory near Ukraine is part of the preparation for a military invasion of Ukraine, an accusation that Moscow categorically denies.

Russia accuses the U.S. of inciting tensions near its western borders and has repeatedly asserted that Washington's accusations of an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine serve as a “smokescreen” for the U.S. “military provocations” in Eastern Europe.