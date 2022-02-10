Denmark Said Will Host US Forces on Its Territory

On Thursday Denmark announced it will permit U.S. troops to deploy on its territory, aimed at the escalation of the situation in Ukraine.

Denmark disclosed on Thursday that it would allow the deployment of U.S. military forces as part of a new deal with the U.S. as a NATO member, aimed at the rising crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

In the last 20 years, Denmark has become one of Washington's closest European allies, as they have fought together in the war on Iraq. "The U.S. has reached out to Denmark, proposing a bilateral defense cooperation," said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She also stressed that the nature of the collaboration has "not yet been defined, but it could include the presence of U.S. troops, material and military equipment on Danish soil."

Morten Bodskov, Danish Defence Minister, who attended the same press conference, said that "NATO and the United States are guarantors of our security. That is why we join forces with the United States when Western values such as democracy and freedom are under threat."

The U.S. sent 90,7 tonnes of lethal aid to Ukraine last month in a new "military assistance initiative" promoted by President Joe Biden. Earlier, the Embassy stated via Twitter that the shipment includes ammunition for the "front-line defenders" of Ukraine.