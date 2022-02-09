Russia, UK FMs to Discuss European Security & Ukraine in Moscow

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, explained that during the meeting the parties will review the current state and prospects of bilateral relations and will exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet in this capital on Thursday with his British counterpart, Liz Truss, about security in Europe, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed on Wednesday.

She stressed that at the heart of these issues is the analysis of long-term legal security guarantees demanded by Russia from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States.

In London, the British Foreign Office informed that Truss will fly to Moscow to discuss with his Russian counterpart a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Before the first visit by a British Foreign Secretary to Russia in more than four years, Truss said that the Kremlin should have no doubt that his government’s response to an alleged invasion of Ukraine would be strong.

Diplomat Maria Zakharova tells UK premier to stop parroting ‘fake news’ about ‘Russian threat’: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has called on the UK prime minister to stop disseminating fabricated ideas about the alleged threat of https://t.co/gM18i8tITt pic.twitter.com/41BzsnU86y — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) February 4, 2022

The UK Embassy in Moscow meanwhile assured that there will be a meeting of its Defense Secretary, Ben Wallace, with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu here on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin urged senior representatives of the British Government to avoid threats with coercive measures against his country during their upcoming visits to this capital.

The diplomat told TASS news agency that he has not seen any signs yet of London’s intentions to constructively discuss Moscow’s proposals on security issues.