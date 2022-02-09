Russia Won’t Send Any Official to Munich Security Conference

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced Russia would not send any diplomat to the Munich Security Conference.

"As far as the Russian Foreign Ministry is aware, Russian officials for various reasons won't attend the Munich Security Conference on security policy that's taking place on February 18-20 this year," Sakharova said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not attend the session in person or via video link.

The summit scheduled for February 18-20 is expected to gather at about 35 heads of state and government in the Security Conference.

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov not planning on attending the Munich Security Conference from Feb 18-20 this year, Kommersant reports. pic.twitter.com/2F61CPMh1P — Venn Prime Securities (@VennPrimeSec) February 7, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to be the representatives of the U.S. delegation.

The German staff will be under the lead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. And Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has plans to attend the session.