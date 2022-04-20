The US & Its Allies Leave G20 Meeting to Reject Russia

The rejection of Russian participation, however, was not shared by other G20 countries such as China and Indonesia, which holds the rotating presidency this year.

On Wednesday, representatives of the U.S. government, European Union (EU), and France walked out of a Washington meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20) to voice their disagreement with Russia's participation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni were among those who rose from their chairs just as Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov began to speak.

France's Minister Bruno Le Maire and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko left the reunion after speaking. The British delegation to the G20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ meeting, "including Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, walked out in protest at Russia's participation," Reuters reported.

The rejection of Russian participation, however, was not shared by other G20 countries such as China and Indonesia, which holds the rotating presidency this year.

The #UK is going to introduce new sanctions against #Russia this week. It is planned to expand the "black list" of oligarchs and sanctions against military and defense enterprises. pic.twitter.com/3b7wmD9ZjC — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 20, 2022

On March 25, U.S. President Joe Biden said he was in favor of Russia being excluded from the G20. If Russia is not excluded, at least Ukraine should also be invited to the G20 group as an observer, he said at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Brussels.

Despite his request, the Kremlin confirmed President Vladimir Putin's intention to attend the G20 summit to be held in Indonesia, a country that has so far maintained the invitation to Putin.

Currently, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the U.S., and the European Union.