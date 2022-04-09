US Reinforces Illegal Bases in Syria After Increased Attacks

The United States maintains nearly a dozen illegal bases in the oil and gas fields without the approval of Syrian legitimate authorities.



Two military convoys with logistic material arrived on Friday at two bases illegally established by the United States in the oil and gas fields in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

The two convoys are made up of dozens of trucks laden with large quantities of weapons, ammunition and logistical material, and arrived at the Pentagon’s enclaves in the oil and gas fields of Konico and Al-Omar, according to local activists, who were quoted by local media.

They attributed these reinforcements to increased popular protests against U.S. troops and rockets launched against their bases. The U.S. forces acknowledged that a rocket attack on the al-Omar base injured two soldiers on Thursday.

US illegal occupation forces have established bases in several areas of the East of Syria, especially in oil and gas fields. The natural resources are being stolen and smuggled abroad using large convoys of tankers, in coordination with the SDF.https://t.co/wfnmS3jvcx — Filomena Rocha (@Filomen03258997) April 7, 2022

The U.S. occupation currently has more than 12 bases in Syria, most of them coincidentally located in the oil producing regions. The government of Syria has accused the U.S. of using its occupation to plunder oil and food crops such as wheat.

Syria has repeatedly stated that the presence of these illegal forces on its territory encourages and sustains the existence of armed groups that are responsible for the nearly 11-year long armed insurgence. The U.S. government denies these accusations and insists that its troops are in the region to stop ISIS from taking over the oil fields.

