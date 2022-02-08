Russian Intelligence Claims US Uses Terrorists in Syria

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service warns that the U.S. plans to use terrorists to carry out secret operations against Syrian and Russian forces.

Through a statement issued Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has warned that U.S. intelligence plans to use "sleeper cells" of terrorists to carry out targeted actions in Damascus, the Syrian capital, and Latakia (Northwest) against the Syrian Army, Russian forces and Iranian military advisors deployed in the Arab country.

The information indicates that "the United States seeks to maintain its [military] presence on Syrian territory and prevent the restoration of security in this country." "To achieve their goals in Syria, the Americans use their close contacts with the so-called armed opposition and extremist groups," the note adds.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has further revealed Washington's secret plan to "launch a broad media campaign, including in the Arab media," to provoke chaos, protests against the Syrian government and civil disobedience in the Arab country.

Elsewhere in the report, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service says it has evidence that "U.S. companies continue to plunder Syrian natural resources."

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) revealed that US intelligence plans to incite extremist terrorist groups in Syria to carry out terrorist operations against the Syrian Arab Army and its allied forces.https://t.co/gRSHMfZoiY — Filomena Rocha (@Filomen03258997) February 8, 2022

"Washington continues to engage in illegal trade in oil, which is produced in the occupied territories of northeastern Syria," the note details, adding that "up to 3 million barrels of raw materials are extracted per month from fields in the governorates of Al-Hasaka, Al-Raqa and Deir Ezzor."

U.S.-backed Kurdish-Syrian militias called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and U.S. forces currently control more than 70 percent of the oil wells located in northeastern Syria and along the Euphrates River (East).

The Syrian government has repeatedly denounced the illegal U.S. military presence in Syria, accusing Washington of training, financing and arming terrorist gangs in order to overthrow the legitimate Executive of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Damascus further censures the plundering of its oil by Washington, stressing that the country's territories and natural resources belong to the Syrians, and Syria must therefore control them, and expel the invaders.