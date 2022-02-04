Daesh Suffers Severe Blow in Northeastern Syria: 350 Dead

Syria has criticized the crimes of U.S. forces and the Kurdish militia it supports in Al-Hasaka and has called for the departure of U.S. troops.

At least 350 members of the Daesh (Islamic State) terrorist group were killed after their failed attempt to escape from a prison in Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasaka.

The Security Media Cell, linked to the Iraqi security forces, highlighted on Thursday the operations carried out by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, dealing with the attempted escape of the terrorists imprisoned in Qwayran prison, controlled by the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in Al-Hasaka.

According to the information provided by the said command via a statement, the security units immediately started taking the necessary measures to ensure full security of Iraq's borders near al-Hasaka. The statement said that some 350 terrorists were killed and that the number of victims is expected to rise once the investigation is completed.

Currently, approximately 3900 of the terrorists - out of a total of 4400, according to Iraq's Joint Operations Command figures - are being held in a new prison, and another 100 wounded are in hospital.

Sources report that following the recent clashes in the aforementioned detention center between Daesh fighters and the SDF, several terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of the air cover provided by reconnaissance planes belonging to the U.S. "coalition".

In fact, the Russian news agency Sputnik, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported last week how U.S. troops assisted the escape of 750 terrorists from Qwayran.

Damascus, for its part, has revealed that what happened in Qwayran prison was an attempt by Washington to give new life to Daesh and have an argument to justify its occupation, at a time when voices are rising demanding its departure from Syrian territory.